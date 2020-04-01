23

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Brown Eyed Girls' Narsha clarifies that she's a regular Christian and not a part of Shincheonji

Brown Eyed Girls' member Narsha has clarified that she is not a member of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The infamous cult has been the center of controversy since sparking the Coronavirus outbreak in South Korea. 

Narsha is seen in her recent YouTube video reading a biography of herself online on the Namu wiki site, saying fans highly requested her to do this video. However, she came across a part about her religion and stated: "I am a regular original Christian. I'm not a part of Shincheonji."


Many celebrities have been clarifying that they're not in the cult after the outbreak. Check out her vlog below.

Ohboy699,794 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Tbh. no idol would dare to admit they're in Shincheonji after everything that went down. Not saying Narsha is in it, just that it would be hella stupid to admit to that.

workathomenow (Banned)-6 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

