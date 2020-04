Red Velvet's Seulgi showed off a freckled look using an Instagram filter that received divisive opinions.

Her update was posted on April 1st through Instagram stories. Netizens had divisive opinions, with some loving the look while some hated it.

They commented:





"Seulgi this isn't it."

"I'm laughing really hard before leaving."

"Ugh."

"She's so lovely."

"So pretty."

"Seulgi you're so cute."







What do you think of Seulgi's look with freckles?