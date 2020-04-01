North Korean Escapee YouTuber says Hyun Bin wouldn't be considered handsome in North Korea

A North Korean Escapee YouTuber revealed a shocking fact about North Korea's visual standards.

On March 27, Youtube channel 'North Korean Man' uploaded a video titled 'Three Things North Koreans Are Scared Of'.

Defector Park Yoo Sung stated that North Koreans are most scared of fat people, saying: "There is no such thing as dieting in North Korea and only people from rich families have bellies that stick out. That's why North and South Korean beauty standards are so different."

He continued, saying: "For North Korean men, having a big frame is associated with beauty. People who are skinny like me are treated worse than dogs. It's a bit suspicious that a North Korean would say Hyun Bin is handsome. They like people who look like Ma Dong Seok."







MA DEONG SEOK

Hyun Bin recently played the role of Ri Jyeong Hyuk, a captain of the North Korean forces in the popular drama 'Crash Landing On You.'

Netizens have been commenting with shock, saying:





"I guess I would be royalty in North Korean then."

"That's why Kim Jong Un gained so much weight."

"Imagine if Hyun Bin was replaced with Ma Dong Seok in 'Crash Landing On You'..."

