BoA will be a coach on 'Voice 2020'.

In seasons 1 and 2, Shin Seung Hoon, Baek Ji Young, Gil, and Kangta were coaches on the show. This season, BoA will be joining to make the coach lineup even more impressive. BoA has an impressive resume as a coach, as she was a judge on 'K-Pop Star' seasons 1 and 2, the MC for 'Produce 101' season 2, and a fan master for SBS' 'The Fan.

'Voice 2020' will air staring on May 29th at 7:30 PM KST.