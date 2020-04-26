12

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Rookie group UNVS leader Jun H. is blindfolded for teaser image

Rookie boy group UNVS has released will be coming back with their 2nd single 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken'. 

The upcoming single album will contain two tracks including title song "Give You Up" and a solo sung by member Eunho, "Waterfall". Starting with Eunho's "Waterfall", UNVS plan on unveiling a new solo by each member in their next follow up albums. The first teaser image is of leader Jun H.

UNVS debuted earlier this year in 2020 with the release of their 1st single, 'Timeless'. The group is made up of members Jun H.YYEunhoChanggyu, and Jen. Look out for the group's comeback this coming May 15 at 12 PM KST. 

