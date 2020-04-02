Jo Seung Youn is full of charm as the new male endorsement model for beauty brand 'Cledbel'

Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn is overflowing with charm as the newest male endorsement model for beauty brand 'Cledbel'!

Also beginning on April 3, Seungyoun's new spring CF for 'Cledbel' will be hitting TV screens. The idol is said to have personally produced and sung the BGM to his 'Cledbel' CF.





Meanwhile, actresses Go So Young and Kim Hee Ae are also currently active as female endorsement models for 'Cledbel'. According to his label Yuehua Entertainment, Jo Seung Youn is currently gearing up for his comeback, while promoting as the endorsement model for various brands.