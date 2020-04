Girl group April will be making their comeback with their 7th mini-album!

The album will be released on April 22nd and is titled 'Da Capo'. Many fans are excited at the prospects of the group making a comeback and are eagerly waiting for more content. This album marks April's first comeback since their Japanese release "Oh-e-Oh" in January of 2019, making it one year since the group has debuted.

Stay tuned for more updates!