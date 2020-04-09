Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for March 29 to April 4

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from March 29 to April 4 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 37,245,890 Points

2. Gaho - "Start" - 36,582,215 Points

3. Zico - "Any Song" - 26,407,326 Points

4. Kim Feel - "Someday, The Boy" - 25,058,404 Points

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 24,381,515 Points

6. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond" - 23,433,021 Points

7. Suho - "Let's Love" - 21,544,041 Points

8. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 19,817,142 Points

9. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 19,712,145 Points



10. BTS - "ON" - 18,948,622 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Suho - 'Self-Portrait'

2. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone'

3. Kang Daniel - 'CYAN'

4. TOO - 'REASON FOR BEING'



5. IZ*ONE - 'COLOR*IZ'



6. IZ*ONE - 'BLOOM*IZ'



7. Seventeen - 'YOU MAKE MY DAY'



8. ONEUS - 'IN ITS TIME'



9. Seventeen - 'AI1'



10. Seventeen - 'TEEN, AGE'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jin Minho - "Half"

2. Gaho - "Start"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

6. Noel - "Late Night"

7. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

10. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"





Source: Gaon

