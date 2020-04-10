9

Posted by germainej

NU'EST tease new season of 'NU'EST LAB'!

NU'EST have revealed a teaser of the upcoming season of 'NU'EST LAB'!

The 'L.O.V.E Story' teaser video reveals the NU'EST members at a hotel as they play games and challenge themselves to learning more about each other. The caption states, "NU'EST that only NU'EST knows or the NU'EST that not even NU'EST knows! A lab that allows us to find out more about the NU'EST we both know and don't know." 

The series will premiere on April 17 KST before the group's confirmed comeback in May.

Stay tuned for updates on NU'EST!

man excited and cant wait

