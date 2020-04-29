Ailee joins Hyoyeon in upcoming Mnet hip-hop reality 'Good Girl'

According to media outlet reports on April 29, solo artist Ailee will be appearing as a cast member on Mnet's new hip-hop reality music show, 'Good Girl'!

Fully 'Good Girl: Who Robbed The Broadcasting Station?', the upcoming Mnet reality series brings together a team of female musicians from various genres to face off against the broadcasting station a.k.a Mnet, for a chance to win big prize money. Each episode, Mnet will challenge the 'Good Girl' team to new missions involving guest opponents.



Previously, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon was confirmed as the first main cast member of 'Good Girl'; now, power vocalist Ailee has joined Hyoyeon's team for a unique lineup!

Mnet's 'Good Girl' is expected to premiere this coming May 14 at 9:30 PM KST.

