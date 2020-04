How Entertainment has introduced the label's 4th girl group trainee, Choi Ji Hyun!

Starting with former 'Produce X 101' contestant Wang Ke, How Entertainment has been revealing official profiles of each of their upcoming girl group trainees every Wednesdays of the week. This week's trainee Choi Ji Hyun was born on November 8, 2004.

Currently only known as 'HOWZ', the upcoming new girl group is expected to debut in the latter half of 2020.