Actress Han So Hwee reveals she came to Seoul with only 300,000 KRW ($243) to her name

Actress Han So Hwee's humble beginnings have caught the attention of news headlines.



The actress is receiving a lot of attention after appearing in JTBC's new drama 'World Of The Married' and sparked debate after former photos of her smoking and covered in tattoos were revealed. Although she is currently one of the hottest trending stars on the market, Han So Hwee's journey includes struggles and hardships.

Although Han So Hwee had participated in dramas such as 'Reunited Worlds', 'Money Flower' and '100 Days My Prince' and appeared in SHINee's music video for "Tell Me What To Do", the budding actress impressed viewers with her visuals but it was a struggle for her to achieve the fame she is currently experiencing.

She transitioned abruptly after majoring in art into acting and moved to Seoul from Ulsan to pursue her career and worked as a model for Ritz Crackers, as well for a contact lens, makeup, and mobile game company.

One particular post from her 2018 blog entry stated: "When I think of my past self who came to Seoul with only 300,000 KRW ($243) in my pocket, even though I was young because I was only 20, it makes me feel like 10 years have passed already. Every morning when I opened my eyes, I went to work at a beer hall in Gangnam until the sun rose the next day. If I didn't endure those years, I wouldn't become who I am today."



