8eight's Baek Chan talks about labelmates BTS' trainee days

8eight's Baek Chan talked his labelmates BTS' trainee days.



Vocal trio 8eight debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2017, but before then, the three members spent time with trainees who would go onto become BTS. On the April 15th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Baek Chan responded to listener questions about BTS, saying, "I'm personally not close with them. They create really cool things, so as an artist, I think they're very cool."



He also discussed working with the BTS members on stage, "In order to get experience being on stage, the BTS members were dancers for 8eight's concert before their debut." Baek Chan further revealed on Jimin and V,"The guys would practice singing in the basement practice rooms. Back then, Jimin would ask me how to do falsetto if he saw me there, and V would ask how to do high notes."



Baek Chan concluded, "I told them as much as I could, and I'm proud because they're cool and doing well now."



In related news, Baek Chan recently made a comeback with his first full album 'Baek Chan 01' and hit title song "Abouttime".

