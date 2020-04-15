Yoo Jae Suk reveals his thoughts on 'Telegram Nth Room' controversy

Yoo Jae Suk revealed his thoughts on the 'Telegram Nth Room' controversy that rocked South Korea.



On the April 15th episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block', Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho met up with entering college freshmen of 2020. Freshman Lee Joon Seo expressed, "I like poetry. I want to be someone who does good deeds for society." He then revealed one of his poems, explaining it was related to the horrifying 'Telegram Nth Room', "It's what I felt personally after seeing what was going on in society these days."





Yoo Jae Suk then shared his own thoughts on the controversy, saying, "I hope they get an incredible punishment. I'm really angry these days. I want them to get as much punishment as they can."



As previously reported, perpetrators opened chat rooms through the service Telegram to share sexually explicit photos and videos of female victims, including minors, to some 260,000 users. It's reported blackmail was used to coerce victims into violent acts, including sexual assault, and videos of the acts were sold to users. Jo Joo Bin, a 25-year-old who went by the name 'Baksa,' has already been revealed as a prime suspect, and the operator, a 38-year-old who went by 'Watchman,' has also been placed under arrest.



