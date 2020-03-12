'Wonderland' with stars such as Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Choi Woo Sik, & Jung Yoo Mi likely to begin filming next month

One of the most highly anticipated upcoming films of this year, 'Wonderland', will likely begin filming by the beginning of April.

'Wonderland' is known as director Kim Tae Yong's first new production in 9 years, after his hit romance film 'Late Autumn' starring his now wife, Tang Wei in 2011.

Director Kim Tae Yong will be working with his wife Tang Wei once again for 'Wonderland', in addition to a slew of top stars who are currently in talks to join the production. Most recently, actor Gong Yoo's side revealed that he is reviewing an offer for 'Wonderland', while other stars still discussing their potential casting in 'Wonderland' include Park Bo Gum, Jung Yoo Mi, Choi Woo Sik, and Suzy.

Insiders have commented that casting for 'Wonderland' will be confirmed by the end of this month, as the film is expected to kick off shooting in early April at the latest. The scenario for 'Wonderland' is as follows: a woman whose boyfriend is in a coma and a man mourning the loss of his wife become clients for an artificial reality experience, known as 'Wonderland'. If the above cast members decide to work on the film, Jung Yoo Mi and Choi Woo Sik will play two key engineers in charge of running this artificial world. Suzy will play a woman in her twenties whose boyfriend (Park Bo Gum) is in a coma. Gong Yoo will play the role of a man mourning his late wife (Tang Wei).

'Wonderland's current estimated production costs surpass 10 billion KRW (8.3 million USD). Filming will likely take 3-4 months, before the full production premieres some time in early 2021. What do you think of the premise of 'Wonderland' so far?

