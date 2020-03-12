7

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Check out the first main poster for KBS2's 'Contract Friendship' starring Kim So Hye, Shin Seung Ho, & more

AKP STAFF

KBS2's upcoming drama special 'Contract Friendship' has revealed its first main poster, highlighting an intense relationship between lead actors Shin Seung Ho, Lee Shin Young, and lead actress Kim So Hye

Based off of a webtoon series of the same name, 'Contract Friendship' tells the story of a quiet, ordinary high school student Chan Hong (Shin Seung Ho) and his 'Contract Friendship' with the best fighter in school, Don Hyuk (Lee Shin Young). The drama's first main poster below gives off an edgy mood, hinting that high school isn't exactly all fun and positive learning experiences for this particular trio. 

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Contract Friendship' is a 4-part drama special premiering this April 6 at 10 PM KST. 

  1. Kim So Hye
2 846 Share 88% Upvoted

0

leehi42xxx131 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

the most handsome NK soldier according to Seri in CLOY! hope he talks more here hahaha

Share

0

thealigirl83,472 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

SOHYE!! it feels like it's been a while. good luck to her!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND