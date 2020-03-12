Check out the first main poster for KBS2's 'Contract Friendship' starring Kim So Hye, Shin Seung Ho, & more

KBS2's upcoming drama special 'Contract Friendship' has revealed its first main poster, highlighting an intense relationship between lead actors Shin Seung Ho, Lee Shin Young, and lead actress Kim So Hye.

Based off of a webtoon series of the same name, 'Contract Friendship' tells the story of a quiet, ordinary high school student Chan Hong (Shin Seung Ho) and his 'Contract Friendship' with the best fighter in school, Don Hyuk (Lee Shin Young). The drama's first main poster below gives off an edgy mood, hinting that high school isn't exactly all fun and positive learning experiences for this particular trio.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Contract Friendship' is a 4-part drama special premiering this April 6 at 10 PM KST.

