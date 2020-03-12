Seventeen's official 'Weverse' to launch next week

On March 12, Seventeen issued an official announcement to fans, as follows below!

"Hello. This is PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT.



SEVENTEEN’s global fan community ‘SEVENTEEN Weverse’ will open on March 17 (Tuesday) at 2 PM.



‘SEVENTEEN Weverse’ is a fan community where SEVENTEEN and CARATs can come together to communicate, and enjoy various content. Further details on usage will be provided through Weverse at a later point.



Once again, we would like to thank CARATs for your generous love for SEVENTEEN. We look forward to your continued interest and support. Thank you."



As many of you know, Big Hit Entertainment recently acquired Pledis Entertainment as a subsidiary company, also announcing their plans to incorporate Seventeen into the 'Weverse' community alongside artists such as BTS, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and GFriend. Will you be joining Seventeen's 'Weverse'?