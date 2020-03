Cha Jun Ho dropped a sweet love song to his fans.

He covered One More Chance's "Thinking Of You" through Woollim Entertainment's 'The Live' channel. His soft voice fit perfectly with the mood of the song. X1 fans will also remember that Han Seung Woo, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Eun Sang also covered this song, and Woollim fans will recall that INFINITE's L had covered the song previously as well.



Check out the cover above.