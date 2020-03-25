88

28

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 hours ago

'Telegram Nth Room' main suspect Jo Joo Bin apologizes to victims but keeps silent on crimes

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

'Telegram Nth Room' main suspect Jo Joo Bin has publicly apologized to the victims of the frightening sex abuse controversy, but he remained silent on his alleged crimes.

On March 25, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent Jo Joo Bin aka 'Baksa' to prosecution on the charges of violating the Child Protection Act, the Privacy Act, and the Sexual Abuse Act along with abuse, threats, blackmail, and coercion. He could also be facing charges for fraud as he received money in exchange for revenge crimes. He was previously detained at the Jongno Police Station.

When met with reporters, Jo Joo Bin stated, "I apologize to those who were hurt by me," but he did not respond to questions about his charges nor did he admit to any crimes. He added, "Thank you for ending the life of a demon I couldn't stop."

The police further issued search warrants to search and identify members of the 'Telegram Nth Room' who paid to watch the sexual exploitation and abuse of minors or distributed illegal media in the chat room. Identified members will be investigated. A search and seizure on Jo Joo Bin's room has also uncovered 130 million Won ($105,815.83 USD) in cash, but it's believed the amount of money involved is larger.

As previously reported, the identity of the main suspect involved in the frightening sex trafficking controversy has been revealed as 25-year-old Jo Joo Bin who used the pseudonym 'Baksa'. Through the 'Telegram Nth Room', perpetrators opened chat rooms through the service Telegram to share sexually explicit photos and videos of female victims, including minors, to some 260,000 users. It's reported blackmail was used to coerce victims into violent acts, including sexual assault, and videos of the acts were sold to users. Jo Joo Bin is also said to have sent reporters threatening messages and plotted to kill a child. 

  1. misc.
  2. JO SOO BIN
55 41,734 Share 76% Upvoted

35

Ricu4,235 pts 16 hours ago 4
16 hours ago

Nah he isn't sorry and nothing he says or does will help him now. At least he realizes himself that he is too fucked up of a person. I couldn't care less about any apology that he has to offer. There are people who deserve a second chance or forgiveness, but thus guy is too far gone. The only thing he deserves is rotting in jail and never see daylight again.

Share

4 more replies

25

naazy971 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

He can shove that apology up his ass

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TWICE
TWICE has opened their official TikTok account!
12 hours ago   12   21,428

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND