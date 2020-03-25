'Telegram Nth Room' main suspect Jo Joo Bin apologizes to victims but keeps silent on crimes

'Telegram Nth Room' main suspect Jo Joo Bin has publicly apologized to the victims of the frightening sex abuse controversy, but he remained silent on his alleged crimes.



On March 25, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent Jo Joo Bin aka 'Baksa' to prosecution on the charges of violating the Child Protection Act, the Privacy Act, and the Sexual Abuse Act along with abuse, threats, blackmail, and coercion. He could also be facing charges for fraud as he received money in exchange for revenge crimes. He was previously detained at the Jongno Police Station.



When met with reporters, Jo Joo Bin stated, "I apologize to those who were hurt by me," but he did not respond to questions about his charges nor did he admit to any crimes. He added, "Thank you for ending the life of a demon I couldn't stop."



The police further issued search warrants to search and identify members of the 'Telegram Nth Room' who paid to watch the sexual exploitation and abuse of minors or distributed illegal media in the chat room. Identified members will be investigated. A search and seizure on Jo Joo Bin's room has also uncovered 130 million Won ($105,815.83 USD) in cash, but it's believed the amount of money involved is larger.



As previously reported, the identity of the main suspect involved in the frightening sex trafficking controversy has been revealed as 25-year-old Jo Joo Bin who used the pseudonym 'Baksa'. Through the 'Telegram Nth Room', perpetrators opened chat rooms through the service Telegram to share sexually explicit photos and videos of female victims, including minors, to some 260,000 users. It's reported blackmail was used to coerce victims into violent acts, including sexual assault, and videos of the acts were sold to users. Jo Joo Bin is also said to have sent reporters threatening messages and plotted to kill a child.

