Stray Kids are gearing up for another mixtape project!

On March 20 at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled individual teaser images for Stray Kids' mixtape project track "바보라도 알아 (I know even though I'm a fool)." In the teaser images, the members are dressed up in school uniforms.

Meanwhile, the mixtape project track is set for release on March 25 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teasers below!