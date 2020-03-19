ONEUS's Hwanwoong and Keonhee pose in front of beautiful landscapes for 'A Song Written Easily' teaser videos

ONEUS is back and ready to slay with their newest release "A Song Written Easily".

The latest teaser videos feature members Hwanwoong and Keonhee as they in front of beautiful landscapes as the Latin trap hall beat grooves in the background. It definitely seems like this rookie group is elevating their work with each comeback, so make sure to keep your eye out for them!

The group will release their upcoming single album 'IN ITS TIME' on March 24 at 6 pm KST. Check out the teaser videos above and below.