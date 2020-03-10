Rocket Punch are ready to go bold for spring in 'Dazed' beauty pictorial

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch is going bold this spring, in their latest beauty pictorial with 'Dazed' magazine!

In addition to trying on various eye-catching spring trends both with their makeup styles as well as fashion items, the Rocket Punch members opened up about their personal beauty and skincare routines, as well as their activities throughout this year.

Regarding their recent comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Red Punch', the group shared, "Our biggest concern is how we can improve skill-wise. We always feel that we are imperfect. Every day, we ask ourself, 'How can we create the most bright, sparkling performance'. After performing on a stage, we monitor ourselves right away and give one another feedback; there are always more points that are lacking and more points to improve. It's a gradual progression, so we hope to work toward our goal little by little without growing impatient."



