Park Kyung's label confirms he attended his first police questioning as a suspect in 'sajaegi' lawsuits

On March 10, Block B member/solo artist Park Kyung's label confirmed to media outlets that the idol was called in for his first police questioning, back on March 9.

Seven Seasons (KQ Entertainment) stated on this day, "Park Kyung attended his first police questioning in the status of a suspect back on March 9, after being sued for violation of SNS conduct regulations including defamation of character." The label continued, "The questioning date was significantly delayed due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus, but Park Kyung plans on participating diligently in all investigations that follow."



As many of you know, Park Kyung caused a stir for his SNS activity back in November of 2019, where he made accusations regarding 'sajaegi' against artists such as Vibe, Lim Jae Hyun, Song Haye, etc. The artists mentioned then decided to sue Park Kyung, claiming that they never manipulated their song chart rankings.

