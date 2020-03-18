Park Seo Joon shares photos from final filming of 'Itaewon Class'

Park Seo Joon shared photos from the final filming of 'Itaewon Class'.



On March 18, the actor shared photos of a small celebration on the final filming of the popular JTBC drama. He wrote, "These cuties gave me a surprise because it was the final filming. Thank you, and I love you."



The photos reveal staff members who decorated Park Seo Joon's van and brought him a cake and flowers.



The final episode of 'Itaewon Class' airs on March 21 KST. Have you been watching?

