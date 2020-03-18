Park Seo Joon shares photos from final filming of 'Itaewon Class'

5

Park Seo Joon shared photos from the final filming of 'Itaewon Class'.

On March 18, the actor shared photos of a small celebration on the final filming of the popular JTBC drama. He wrote, "These cuties gave me a surprise because it was the final filming. Thank you, and I love you." 

The photos reveal staff members who decorated Park Seo Joon's van and brought him a cake and flowers. 

The final episode of 'Itaewon Class' airs on March 21 KST. Have you been watching?

myouuu865 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Friday/Saturday could come faster. I am on episode 12 now and will be done with catching up today :( Love this drama.

