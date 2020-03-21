5

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Bo Gum's short haircut has netizens wondering if he is ready to enlist in the military

AKP STAFF

Park Bo Gum made a special cameo appearance in the final episode of JTBC's 'Itaewon Class' with his short haircut. Netizens are wondering if he is ready to enlist in the military.

On March 21, the actor appeared as a new chef in the final episode of the drama. Right after the airing, the search term "Itaewon Class Park Bo Gum" topped the real-time search rankings on a popular portal site. 

As the actor instantly garnered attention, netizens are also wondering if his short haircut meant he is ready for his enlistment. Back in January of 2019, Park Bo Gum has shared, "I'm going to enlist in the military when the time comes. I think I should go when it's not too late." 

What do you think? 

  1. Park Bo Gum
2 1,768 Share 71% Upvoted

0

saintv53 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I don't know bout his enlistment, but I sure was glad seeing him in episode 16.

Share

0

myouuu881 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Who knows. But it reminds me of this one comment I saw today “is haircut like that a must if you want to star in this drama?” 😂

I am sad this amazing drama ended today, but at the same time so satisfied with final episode ❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Ong Seong Wu
Ong Seong Wu talks about his first love
3 hours ago   0   4,614
Ong Seong Wu
Ong Seong Wu talks about his first love
3 hours ago   0   4,614
Girls
Jessica surprises fans with Frozen cover
8 hours ago   17   8,983

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND