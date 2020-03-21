Park Bo Gum's short haircut has netizens wondering if he is ready to enlist in the military

Park Bo Gum made a special cameo appearance in the final episode of JTBC's 'Itaewon Class' with his short haircut. Netizens are wondering if he is ready to enlist in the military.



On March 21, the actor appeared as a new chef in the final episode of the drama. Right after the airing, the search term "Itaewon Class Park Bo Gum" topped the real-time search rankings on a popular portal site.

As the actor instantly garnered attention, netizens are also wondering if his short haircut meant he is ready for his enlistment. Back in January of 2019, Park Bo Gum has shared, "I'm going to enlist in the military when the time comes. I think I should go when it's not too late."

What do you think?

