JTBC's new drama starring Hwang Jung Eum and BTOB's Sungjae confirms premiere date

JTBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'Two-Way Pocha' starring Hwang Jung Eum, Sungjae, and Choi Won Young is finally coming this May!



The new drama series was 100% pre-produced prior to its premiere. Its last filming was held back on February 28. Based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Two-Way Pocha' tells the story of a fantastical food cart which only accepts ghosts and spirits as customers.



The cast of 'Two-Way Pocha' will be led by actress Hwang Jung Eum, taking on the role of the food cart's head chef and owner, Wol Joo. Alongside her, BTOB's Sungjae takes on the role of a young part-timer with the unique ability to find out the deepest secrets of the people he touches, Han Kang Bae. Finally, veteran actor Choi Won Young joins the cast as a manager in charge of regulations and finances, Chief 'Ghost'.

You can tune in to the grand premiere of 'Two-Way Pocha' on May 20.