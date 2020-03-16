NU'EST's Ren uploads an emotional post after his grandfather's passing

NU'EST's Ren left a heartfelt message on his Instagram. On March 14, Pledis Entertainment announced that Ren's grandfather had passed away.

On March 17th, Ren uploaded a picture of his grandparents along with a message stating the following:





"Hello, this is Minki. A dear person who took care of me from a young age when I was immature went to heaven today. I think my grandfather will be happy seeing how much love I'm receiving (from fans). My members and I came a long way, and when we were sad we were able to gain strength from the sound of your support and love. I am thankful to my fans. I will try my best not to forget this heart. Even though it's a bit late, I hope we can be happier together. I love you grandfather, my fans, and my members."





We send our sincerest condolences to Ren during this time.

