IZ*ONE's Kim Min Joo is finally getting the spotlight she deserves.

A recently popular community forum post spotlighted the idol member's visuals and stated that it rivaled TWICE's Tzuyu and Red Velvet's Irene, noting that Min Joo is definitely one to watch out for in the future.

  XSPORTS NEWS

Netizen comments include:

"People get alarmed by her looks because she's that pretty."



"She really is worthy of the attention."

"She's gorgeous but she looks really kind too..."

What do you think?