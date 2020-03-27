Frightening appearance of sasaeng fan in BTS's live broadcast alarms fans

BTS faced a scary situation due to a sasaeng fan.



The photos above were taken from BTS's V Live broadcast following their concert last year in Fukuoka, Japan. Although the video footage is from last year, people recently discovered something creepy in the footage. People discovered that during the live broadcast, a chilling moment occurs when a female figure opens the door slightly to their hotel room in the background while the boys are trying to film.

The stalker then uploaded pictures of the boys on her Instagram story and even shared pictures of her chasing BTS's car. The V Live video has more than 15 million views.

BTS has been suffering from sasaeng fans, with V saying "People will change their airplane seats for us. We're always uncomfortable in public. Honestly, it's really scary."





Check out the full footage below, the stalker makes her appearance at the 36:36 mark.