Frightening appearance of sasaeng fan in BTS's live broadcast alarms fans

BTS faced a scary situation due to a sasaeng fan.


The photos above were taken from BTS's V Live broadcast following their concert last year in Fukuoka, Japan. Although the video footage is from last year, people recently discovered something creepy in the footage. People discovered that during the live broadcast, a chilling moment occurs when a female figure opens the door slightly to their hotel room in the background while the boys are trying to film.

The stalker then uploaded pictures of the boys on her Instagram story and even shared pictures of her chasing BTS's car. The V Live video has more than 15 million views.  

BTS has been suffering from sasaeng fans, with V saying "People will change their airplane seats for us. We're always uncomfortable in public. Honestly, it's really scary." 


Check out the full footage below, the stalker makes her appearance at the 36:36 mark.

Kirsty_Louise10,294 pts 1 day ago 13
1 day ago

If that was definitely a sasaeng that would be pretty chilling. From what I can recall though this was proven to be a member of staff and was confirmed by BigHit. It's incredibly hard to get in to BTS' hotel rooms, they usually book out an entire floor for themselves and staff. As soon as this happened it was looked in to by BigHit, she was stalking them but that was not her appearing in the doorway.

64

Mkm1,385 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

eh? isn't this old news? and it was not sasaeng fans but a staff member, since they were standing outside the room, it was on bangtan bomb

