Golden Child to stream their 'Future and Past' concert on Youtube for free

Boy group Golden Child will be streaming their 1st solo concert 'Future and Past' on Youtube for free!

Instead of selling the footage on a DVD as per the usual trend, Golden Child will be allowing everyone free access to their past concert footage!

The official announcement made by the group's Twitter account reads: "At 8:28 pm, WOOLLIM's YOUTUBE Channel will reveal our 1st CONCERT FULL VERSION and we ask for you to tune in!" The post includes the link as well.

Are you excited to watch Golden Child's concert footage?

