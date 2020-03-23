MONSTA X's Hyungwon apologizes to fans for keeping in contact with former member Wonho

MONSTA X's Hyungwon has apologized to fans for talking to former member Wonho.

Hyungwon left a long message on the group's fan cafe page after all members of the group were captured having a late meal with Wonho, who is still under the label despite having left the group after his scandal with model Jung Da Eun. However, this fact has caused conflict with fans who supported Wonho's removal, leading Hyungwon to write a long apology letter that reads as follows:

"I think there are a lot of MONBEBEs who can't sleep at this late hour because of me, which is why I'm leaving this post. Firstly, I want to say that I'm really sorry to MONBEBE. Whatever the reason, in the end, it was because we became complacent. Things are rough in many ways these days, but we are always trying to show our best sides. We are incredibly sorry and apologize for not being able to do so. In the future, we will work harder and become more careful so we don't cause MONBEBE to have a hard time. Please watch over us as we reflect and fix our faults. I've realized a lot while writing this. I am worried about more misunderstandings happening, but I couldn't just stay still after seeing the comments. This is a space for MONBEBE and MONSTA X but because of us, many people are having a hard time and seeing this makes my heart hurt. My post may not fix everything, but I leave it here with a careful heart hoping that you won't hurt anymore. We are lacking in many ways and aren't perfect, but we will make MONBEBEs proud. I wish everyone sleeps well tonight and isn't hurting. Please stay strong again today MONBEBE."





What do you think of this issue?



