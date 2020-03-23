2

March 23rd

Psy refuses to comment on his father-in-law's alleged involvement with Shincheonji cult

Psy's representatives revealed that the global star has no comment regarding his father-in-law's alleged involvement with the Shincheonji cult. 

One media outlet reported that Psy's father in law has connections to the founder of the cult, Lee Man Hee, saying that Psy's father-in-law is the mentor to Lee Man Hee and a sect leader. In response, Psy's representatives at his label P Nation have simply stated that they have no comment regarding the alleged reports on March 23rd.

Netizens have been commenting to the news, saying: 

"He's always in a scandal..."

"Yet they still support him by going to his concerts..."

"By not denying it, they're admitting that his father-in-law is Lee Man Hee's disciple." 

What do you think? 

popularit2,217 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

first of all its not even his father its his father IN LAW

so he doesnt have the right to speak on it anyway tf

omegateatimer171 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I mean, even if he was, what could Psy do about it? Some knetizens have the mentality to blame the children for their parent’s fault.

