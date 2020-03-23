Psy refuses to comment on his father-in-law's alleged involvement with Shincheonji cult

Psy's representatives revealed that the global star has no comment regarding his father-in-law's alleged involvement with the Shincheonji cult.

One media outlet reported that Psy's father in law has connections to the founder of the cult, Lee Man Hee, saying that Psy's father-in-law is the mentor to Lee Man Hee and a sect leader. In response, Psy's representatives at his label P Nation have simply stated that they have no comment regarding the alleged reports on March 23rd.



Netizens have been commenting to the news, saying:

"He's always in a scandal..."

"Yet they still support him by going to his concerts..."

"By not denying it, they're admitting that his father-in-law is Lee Man Hee's disciple."

What do you think?