Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

ONEWE reveals moody concept photos for '3/4'

ONEWE is making a comeback and has released their individual teaser images for their mysterious release '3/4' earlier today.

Although fans are uncertain whether the release is a song or an album, they are excited nevertheless as the boys take on vintage and moody looks in their freshly released solo picture copies. The teaser images state the words "I Don't Know" in Korea, and indicate a release date on April 2nd. 

Check out all the photos below! Are you excited for ONEWE's comeback in April? 

