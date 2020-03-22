MBC's 'Show! Music Core' celebrates MC Hyunjin of Stray Kids' birthday in a special way

Stray Kids' Hyunjin had a small birthday party backstage during MBC's 'Show! Music Core' this week.



On March 22 KST, the music show MC took to his group's official Instagram account to share photos from the event, writing, "Me, whom is loved. Thank you always."



In the accompanying set of images, Hyunjin is seen posing with a backstage room that had been decorated especially for him, with decor including 'Happy Birthday' and cake-shaped foil balloons, a poster of him from various episodes of the show, a birthday message taped to the door, and an adorable collage of his baby pictures.



Meanwhile, Hyunjin turned 20 on March 20.

Check out his Instagram post below!