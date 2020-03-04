Luna's label responds to controversy regarding 'Human Documentary' broadcast, says that permission was received from the family of deceased

Luna's label HUMAP CONTENTS made an official statement regarding the growing controversy surrounding her recent appearance on 'Human Documentary'.

Luna has now become the subject of criticism after mentioning her non-celebrity friend, Sophia, on the broadcast. An SNS post made by Sophia's younger sister has particularly gained traction for expressing anger towards Luna for mentioning her sister's death on-air without permission.

HUMAP CONTENTS released a statement saying: "We gained the permission of the family of Luna's friend Lee Ji Eun, who she continually kept in contact with. The family member who uploaded the post must have not known this fact. She has since acknowledged this and erased her post." The staff of 'Human Documentary' also made a statement saying: "Luna contacted the family personally before the filming and the two parties reached an agreement, which led to the filming. We will be contacting the family member who misunderstood personally to explain."



