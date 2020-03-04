7

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Luna's label responds to controversy regarding 'Human Documentary' broadcast, says that permission was received from the family of deceased

AKP STAFF

Luna's label HUMAP CONTENTS made an official statement regarding the growing controversy surrounding her recent appearance on 'Human Documentary'.

Luna has now become the subject of criticism after mentioning her non-celebrity friend, Sophia, on the broadcast. An SNS post made by Sophia's younger sister has particularly gained traction for expressing anger towards Luna for mentioning her sister's death on-air without permission. 

HUMAP CONTENTS released a statement saying: "We gained the permission of the family of Luna's friend Lee Ji Eun, who she continually kept in contact with. The family member who uploaded the post must have not known this fact. She has since acknowledged this and erased her post." The staff of 'Human Documentary' also made a statement saying: "Luna contacted the family personally before the filming and the two parties reached an agreement, which led to the filming. We will be contacting the family member who misunderstood personally to explain."

  1. Luna
4 1,381 Share 100% Upvoted

1

julchenn0075 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Good to hear it was all just a misunderstanding! BUT it's so sad that Luna ist getting so much criticism again!

Share

1

honeycider4,228 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Just goes to show you shouldn't jump to hate based off of little facts from both sides.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS drop art in 'Black Swan' MV
5 hours ago   57   10,881
BTS
BTS drop art in 'Black Swan' MV
5 hours ago   57   10,881
NCT 127
NCT 127 'Kick It' in martial arts-inspired MV
5 hours ago   13   3,944
S.E.S, Eugene
S.E.S's Eugene celebrates her 39th birthday
23 hours ago   4   11,022

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND