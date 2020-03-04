42

Netizens are obsessed with BTS Jungkook's forearms

Netizens are obsessing over BTS Jungkook's forearms.

A recently popular community post highlighted the veins in Jungkook's arms. The poster stated that she is a nurse and that Jungkook's veins are so prominent that "if you threw a needle from the other side of the room, it'll probably hit a vein."


via GIPHY

via GIPHY


Netizens have been chiming into the discussion, saying: 

"Wow what a man."

"Jungkook oppa..."

"His forearms are killer."

"He can be both cute and sexy."

"A baby face and a mature body."


What do you think of Jungkook's forearms?

Eunbean
6 minutes ago

It's hot in here or just me ? :3

