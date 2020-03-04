8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Family of the deceased angry at Luna for mentioning her friend's death on broadcast

Luna opened up and mentioned her struggles after the deaths of fellow f(x) member Sulli and her friend Lee Ji Eun (Sophia) on the March 3rd broadcast of 'Human Documentary.' However, Sophia's family members have taken to social media to angrily express their displeasure towards Luna for mentioning her without the family's consent on TV. 

Sophia's younger sister posted the following statement on her SNS account:

"Sulli was a celebrity and a fellow member but my sister was a regular citizen so I don't understand why private matters are being displayed like this. When she uploaded a condolences post for my sister, f(x) fans started flooding my messages like crazy. Some of my sister's other friends told me that my Instagram address was all over the internet and asked me if I was ok. The fans messaged me a dead person's sister and asked me to comfort Luna because she was sad. I literally had no words because I was dumbfounded. 


I guess this is the message the deceased's family members get. How can she upload a condolences post like that when they're such good friends? I guess it could happen. I should bear it. That's what I thought and I said nothing regarding Park Sun Young (Luna). She thought that she would have a harder time if people knew that the family members were struggling and hurting due to her actions, so she acted as if nothing happened and did nothing. But after seeing today's broadcast, I can no longer tolerate it. 


At the very least, you should have contacted the family and let us know. None of my family members know her and I was the only one who saw her come and go yet she didn't even contact me. What was she thinking to go on camera and talk about a regular person like that on TV? Didn't you think that our family would be destroyed like this again by my sister's death becoming an issue? After pressing down our hurt? People thought my sister was IU and keep saying they've been baited, and gossiping about my sister's death. Did you think of our family? Honestly, I'm so uncomfortable and mad and cannot understand her attitude. Please stop using my sister's death. Even if that wasn't your intention, you still did wrong." 

Sophia was a trainee alongside Luna years ago but decided not to pursue the life of a celebrity. 

Andrada23974,037 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Maybe this doesn't seem like a big deal to us but as far as I know, Koreans value privacy a lot when it comes to deceased family members, so I can understand why her sister was upset. On the other hand I'm sure Luna wasn't using her friend's death, but sometimes grieving can interfere with rational thinking so she didn't realize on the spot that her action could hurt the family. The fans who messaged the sister did cross the line though.

looveLess4,987 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

I'm more angry at fans telling her to comfort Luna like wtf is wrong with you? also I mean she's not tecnically wrong tho :/ I'm sure it wasn't Luna's intention but she should apologize to the family (I sure she will anyway)

