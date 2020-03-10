Kim Chung Ha signs with American agency ICM Partners ahead of her U.S. promotions

On March 10, MNH Entertainment announced, "Our artist Kim Chung Ha has recently signed a contract with one of the top 3 entertainment agencies in the United States - ICM Partners - in order to prepare for her full-fledged promotions in the U.S."





ICM Partners also revealed, "Kim Chung Ha is already a top female solo artist in Korea. She not only has amazing talent and star quality, but due to her time spent in the U.S. during her school days, she has no issues with English. Most importantly, Kim Chung Ha has a fundamental understanding American culture which ensures potential not only for her growth as a K-Pop singer, but as a Pop artist. We are also considering the possibilities of her entry into Hollywood as an actress."



Recently, HOTSHOT member/solo artist Ha Sung Woon also signed on with ICM Partners to prepare for his global promotions. Best of luck to Kim Chung Ha in her future activities with ICM Partners!

