Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kim Chung Ha signs with American agency ICM Partners ahead of her U.S. promotions

On March 10, MNH Entertainment announced, "Our artist Kim Chung Ha has recently signed a contract with one of the top 3 entertainment agencies in the United States - ICM Partners - in order to prepare for her full-fledged promotions in the U.S." 

ICM Partners also revealed, "Kim Chung Ha is already a top female solo artist in Korea. She not only has amazing talent and star quality, but due to her time spent in the U.S. during her school days, she has no issues with English. Most importantly, Kim Chung Ha has a fundamental understanding American culture which ensures potential not only for her growth as a K-Pop singer, but as a Pop artist. We are also considering the possibilities of her entry into Hollywood as an actress." 


Recently, HOTSHOT member/solo artist Ha Sung Woon also signed on with ICM Partners to prepare for his global promotions. Best of luck to Kim Chung Ha in her future activities with ICM Partners!

trogdorthe8th7,641 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Obviously I wish her well, because she's super talented and could totally dominate overseas. Time will tell, a lot of people are worried with the horrific racist trends that are spreading as the virus spreads, so hopefully that won't create an issue for her in the future. For now, although this seems to be a good partnership, I can't help but wonder how her promotions will be affected with the growing travel bans in several countries. Sadly not the most opportune time for this venture, but I hope things will work out for her in the long run.

0

soapbox227 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

haven't i seen this article before?

