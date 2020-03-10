tvN's 'The Most Beautiful Moment in My Life' shares still cuts of college students GOT7's Jinyoung & Jeon So Ni

tvN's first Sat-Sun drama series of the spring season - 'The Most Beautiful Moment in My Life' - recently shared some heart-fluttering new still cuts of actors GOT7's Jinyoung and Jeon So Ni!

Set to premiere after currently airing series 'Hi Bye, Mama!', 'The Most Beautiful Moment in My Life' tells the story of a man and woman who encounter first love, but are unable to fulfill it. They then meet again years later, reflecting back on those feelings of youth. The story will switch back and forth between the present and the past, painting a romantic love letter between the male lead character Han Jae Hyun and the female lead character, Yoon Ji Soo.

In the drama's new still cuts below, GOT7's Jinyoung takes on the role of Han Jae Hyun as a fresh new college student. Actress Jeon So Ni likewise transforms into the role of college student Yoon Ji Soo.





'The Most Beautiful Moment in My Life', starring Yoo Ji Tae as 'present Han Jae Hyun' and Lee Bo Young as 'present Yoon Ji Soo', will be coming to tvN this April!

