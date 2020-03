According to fans, BTS are currently in the process of registering the trademarks to a new documentary series!

Big Hit Entertainment's 'Big Hit 360' has filed for trademark registrations to the following series: 'Break The Silence: Docu Series 1' and 'Break The Silence: Docu Series 2'. The registrations are currently pending.

If true, this will mark BTS's third solo documentary production after 'Burn The Stage' and 'Bring The Soul'. Stay tuned for updates!