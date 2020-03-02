Kim Chung Ha opens up to fans about how the rumors regarding her quarantined staff members upset her

Back on March 2, solo artist Kim Chung Ha chatted with fans in light of reaching her 1000th-day since debut.

Previously, various K-media outlets reported that 2 staff members who accompanied Kim Chung Ha overseas for 'Milan Fashion Week' were tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID19). However, Kim Chung Ha was deemed negative, and the singer assured fans that she's back home and healthy.

Kim Chung Ha said, "The news reports said that 2 staff members were discovered as having positive Coronavirus symptoms. I have been taking care to stay safe and away from danger long before the discoveries, just staying at home. Honestly, I've been staying cooped at home for a long time. As soon as I returned to Korea, I basically have not left the house. Just like the news reports said, none of my other staff and crew tested positive."

She continued, "One 'exclusive' report claimed that these 2 staff members included my manager. However, that is absolutely false. All of my managers tested completely negative. All three of my managers are very healthy. I don't know why they would report things like that, when we already released an official statement. I was honestly a little upset. Really, I have to say that I felt wrongly accused and hurt [from all the rumors]."

In addition, Kim Chung Ha once again clarified to fans that she is staying healthy and receiving top care from her staff and crew who are doing their best for her. Furthermore, Kim Chung Ha assured that none of her staff members have any relations to the controversial 'Shincheon religious cult' currently under fire for their actions regarding the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, stars such as Kim Chung Ha, NU'EST's Minhyun, Song Hye Kyo, Han Ye Seul, Park Min Young, IU, and more attended the '2020 Milan Fashion Week' in Italy from this past February 19-24. Italy is also currently experiencing rapidly spreading Coronavirus threats, with approximately 2,000 confirmed cases so far.

