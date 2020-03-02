'Netflix' original series 'Kingdom' season 2 releases new batch of artistic character posters for next week

Just a little over a week left until the grand premiere of 'Netflix' original K-drama series, 'Kingdom' season 2!

As zombie thriller fans are anxiously awaiting the premiere of 'Kingdom 2', 'Netflix Korea' has released a new batch of character posters of this season's key players in the bloody war against the undead, including Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doo Na, Kim Sang Ho, Kim Sung Gyu, Jun Seok Ho, Park Byung Eun, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Tae Hoon, Heo Jun Ho, and more!



'Kingdom' season 2 will kick off this March 13 worldwide via 'Netflix' where season 1 left off - the crown prince Lee Chang (Joo Ji Hoon) will continue to rally Joseon's soldiers in order to protect the land from the attacks of the 'undead', all the while uncovering the dark secrets hidden behind his father's throne. The medicinal assistant Seo Bi (Bae Doo Na) is more desperate than ever to search for a cure for the illness, as in season 2, the 'undead' begin to rise and attack even during daylight hours.



Viewer will also get to see new characters adding depth and suspense to the storyline, so make sure to catch 'Kingdom' season 2 next week on 'Netflix'!



