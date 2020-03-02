BTS replace their previous record for the highest charting K-Pop group song ever on Billboard's 'Hot 100' with 'ON'

Billboard has updated their most popular 'Hot 100' songs chart for the week of March 7, 2020, and ARMYs can now celebrate the results they've all been waiting for!

For the week of March 7, 2020, BTS's latest comeback title track "ON" lands at #4 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' songs chart - now officially the new highest charting song by any K-Pop group ever on the 'Hot 100' rankings. Previously, BTS held the record at #8 with "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey in 2019, as well as in 2018 at #10 with "Fake Love".



This also brings BTS up as the only K-Pop act to have landed 3 songs on Billboard's 'Hot 100', surpassing Psy whose hits "Gangnam Style" and "Gentleman" landed at #2 and #5 on the same 'Hot 100' chart respectively, back in 2012 and 2013.

Last, but not least, BTS's "ON" also debuted at #12 on this week's 'Streaming Songs' chart on Billboard with a total of 18.3 million U.S. streams. Congratulations to BTS and ARMYs!

