Jellyfish Entertainment also issues official apology for Hongbin

Jellyfish Entertainment additionally apologized.

VIXX's Hongbin has come under fire after his drunk live, where he made comments about SHINee and INFINITE's songs. He has apologized on a live broadcast, then again as an announcement on the streaming platform, and then a third time on his Instagram. Members Leo and Ravi have also apologized in his stead.

Jellyfish Entertainment has also issued an apology as a label, writing, "Our artist Hongbin caused a lot of concern and pain to other labels' artists and their fans through his actions on his individual broadcast. We bow our heads in apology. We also sincerely apologize to the fans who support VIXX and Hongbin. We are also taking responsibility for our label artist's actions and are reflecting. We will do our best on managing our artist so something like this does not happen again. We apologize once again for causing concerns. Thank you."

