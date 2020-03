2PM's Junho has donated 30 million KRW to help in coronavirus relief efforts.

Even though Junho is currently enlisted, the singer donated the money to World Bridge. The money will be used to help children in low-income families be safe from the coronavirus. The money will be used to fund food, prevention supplies, as well as any necessary items for the children.

He is one of the many celebrities who have stepped up to aid Korea's efforts to combat the highly contagious virus.