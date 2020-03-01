BTS now holds the second record after the Beatles on Billboard 200

BTS is second only to The Beatles.

The boys' 'Map of the Soul: 7' ranked #1 on Billboard 200. Starting with 'Love Yourself: Tear' in June 2018, 'Love Yourself: Answer' in September 2018, 'Map of the Soul: Persona' in April 2019, and finally 'Map of the Soul: 7', BTS' record is 4 straight albums on the top of Billboard 200 within 1 year and 9 months. The shortest record for 4 straight albums on Billboard 200 is held by The Beatles, who holds the record with 1 year snd 5 months.

Congratulations to BTS!