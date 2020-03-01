14

5

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

BTS now holds the second record after the Beatles on Billboard 200

AKP STAFF

BTS is second only to The Beatles.

The boys' 'Map of the Soul: 7' ranked #1 on Billboard 200. Starting with 'Love Yourself: Tear' in June 2018, 'Love Yourself: Answer' in September 2018, 'Map of the Soul: Persona' in April 2019, and finally 'Map of the Soul: 7', BTS' record is 4 straight albums on the top of Billboard 200 within 1 year and 9 months. The shortest record for 4 straight albums on Billboard 200 is held by The Beatles, who holds the record with 1 year snd 5 months. 

Congratulations to BTS!

  1. BTS
1 2,230 Share 74% Upvoted

0

Reem_Reem-276 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Legends 💜💜💜

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND