ITZY has set a new record for themselves.





Their MV for "WANNABE" hit 50 million views on YouTube. The MV was released on the 9th KST, and it hit 50 million at 6:39 PM KST on the 14th.





That's a new record for the girls because "DALLA DALLA" took 7 days and 6 hours and "ICY" took 6 days and 2 hours.



Congratulations to ITZY!