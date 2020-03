Ong Seong Wu was flustered at his old hair modeling photos.

He was a guest on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' on the 14th. On the show, he was asked if he had any part time experience.

When he replied that he had done a lot of modeling, the show displayed photos from his hair modeling days.

Ong Seong Wu was so embarrassed that he started laughing and said, "You should've left the top one out. It's from when I was in high school."

Have you seen the photos before?