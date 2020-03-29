38

37

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

ITZY wins #1 for 2nd week on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu, ONEUS, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, soloist Kang Go Eun made her debut with "Useless," while Kang Daniel came back with "2U," Ong Seong Wu returned with "Gravity," ONEUS made their comeback with "A Song Written Easily," and BLACK6IX came back with "Call My Name."

As for the winner, the nominees were BTS's "Black Swan," NCT 127's "Kick It," and ITZY's "Wannabe." In the end, ITZY won for the second consecutive week.

Other performers were gugudan's Kim Se Jung, VICTON, ELRISDream Catcher, AleXa, Yezi, DONGKIZ, MCND, and About U.

Check out select cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: Kang Daniel

==

COMEBACK: Ong Seong Wu

==

COMEBACK: ONEUS

==

NCT 127

==

ITZY

==

VICTON

==

ELRIS

==

Dream Catcher

  1. AleXa
  2. BLACK6IX
  3. BTS
  4. DONGKIZ
  5. Dream Catcher
  6. ELRIS
  7. Yezi
  8. Kim Se Jung
  9. ITZY
  10. MCND
  11. NCT 127
  12. ONEUS
  13. VICTON
  14. Kang Daniel
  15. Ong Seong Wu
  16. INKIGAYO
  17. KANG GO EUN
  18. ABOUT U
4 3,503 Share 51% Upvoted

0

workingonline (Banned)-17 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Comment has been deleted

Share

0

wesley-annon-7 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

nice

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND