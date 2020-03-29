ITZY wins #1 for 2nd week on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu, ONEUS, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, soloist Kang Go Eun made her debut with "Useless," while Kang Daniel came back with "2U," Ong Seong Wu returned with "Gravity," ONEUS made their comeback with "A Song Written Easily," and BLACK6IX came back with "Call My Name."



As for the winner, the nominees were BTS's "Black Swan," NCT 127's "Kick It," and ITZY's "Wannabe." In the end, ITZY won for the second consecutive week.



Other performers were gugudan's Kim Se Jung, VICTON, ELRIS, Dream Catcher, AleXa, Yezi, DONGKIZ, MCND, and About U.



Check out select cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: Kang Daniel

==



COMEBACK: Ong Seong Wu

==



COMEBACK: ONEUS

==

NCT 127

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

ITZY

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

VICTON

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

ELRIS

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

Dream Catcher