Park Seo Joon sets example for COVID-19 prevention in latest Instagram update

Park Seo Joon recently took to his Instagram to show fans what he has been up to since the conclusion of JTBC's 'Itaewon Class.'

On March 29 KST, he shared an image of himself in a black knit beanie, sitting at a table outside and relaxing under the shade as the sun shines strongly in the background. "Social distancing even though the weather is good," he captioned the image, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Many celebrities have been speaking out to fans about COVID-19 as confirmed cases continue to emerge in South Korea. Recently, BTS also teamed up with the Cadets of Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy to offer a message of hope to their fans.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon is gearing up to star alongside IU in the soccer film 'Dream.'

Check out his Instagram update below!

View this post on Instagram

날씨는 좋아도 사회적 거리두기🙏🏻

A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on

  1. Park Seo Joon
Ohboy699,742 pts 4 hours ago 3
4 hours ago

I don't have a balcony or a backyard, so I stand in my window like a damn sunflower 😂

2

sanshineminion230 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Bruhhhhhhhhh!!!!! IU and Park Seo Joon did I just read that ???? So excited !!!

